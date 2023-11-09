Philippines’ Strategic Move to Highlight China’s Aggressive Tactics in the South China Sea

In recent years, the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China over the South China Sea has intensified. What once were small naval clashes have now evolved into headline-grabbing confrontations, all in the name of exposing China’s aggressive tactics. The Philippine government has strategically adopted a policy of “assertive transparency” to shine a spotlight on China’s “brute force” control.

Manila has recognized the power of media and has actively fed video footage of these encounters to local news outlets since January. The aim is to draw attention to China’s actions and create international awareness of the situation. By the summer, the Philippine government began inviting international journalists, such as the BBC, to witness and report on their expeditions to the disputed waters.

The new tactics caught China off guard. For a brief period, Beijing eased off its aggression, and the Philippines took advantage of the lull to resupply its outpost on Second Thomas Shoal through a grounded World War II-era ship known as the Sierra Madre. The ship has served as a symbol of the Philippines’ presence in the area since its deliberate grounding on the reef in 1999.

Beijing, however, has always had a long-term perspective on the situation. When relations between China and the Philippines were favorable, China’s coastguard allowed resupply operations to proceed smoothly. But during strained times, China would block Philippine supply ships. The belief was that the Sierra Madre would eventually deteriorate to the point where the Philippines would evacuate its marines.

Under the previous administration of Rodrigo Duterte, this assumption seemed sound. Duterte pursued a policy of appeasement towards China. However, with the election of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Philippines witnessed a notable shift in foreign policy. Marcos reversed Duterte’s stance on China, embraced the alliance with the United States, and vocally criticized China’s incursions into their Exclusive Economic Zone.

To safeguard their presence on Ayungin Shoal, the Philippines has taken covert action. Alongside food and water, the Philippines has been shipping construction materials, including cement and scaffolding, to reinforce the deteriorating Sierra Madre. Despite the efforts, it is uncertain how long the vessel can endure. The shifting dynamics have brought the Philippines and China to a crisis point, where both parties are exhibiting greater assertiveness.

The question lingers regarding the future of the Sierra Madre and its significance in the South China Sea dispute. If the ship collapses into the aquamarine waters, Beijing may attempt to seize control of the reef, just as it has done in other parts of the region. Conversely, Manila may choose to ground another vessel on Ayungin Shoal to maintain its presence. The response from the United States, still a key ally to the Philippines, remains uncertain. The imminent resolution of this crisis will have far-reaching implications for the South China Sea and the countries involved.