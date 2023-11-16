Sovereignty Dispute Escalates in South China Sea as Philippines Removes Chinese Barrier

In a recent development in the ongoing sovereignty dispute in the South China Sea, the Philippines has taken the bold step of removing a floating barrier installed by China to block Philippine fishing boats from entering a contested area. The move comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Junior instructed the Philippines coast guard to take action against what Manila deems a violation of its fishing rights.

The disputed area in question is the Scarborough Shoal, a significant fishing ground believed to hold vast oil and gas reserves. China claims more than 90% of the South China Sea and seized the shoal in 2012. The Philippines, along with other countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei, strongly oppose China’s expansive claims.

China’s coastguard defended its actions, stating that they were “necessary measures.” However, the Philippines coast guard denounced the barrier, citing it as a violation of international law that posed a hazard to navigation. The barrier also hindered the livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk. Commodore Jay Tarriela of the coast guard explained that the barrier was discovered during a patrol, with Chinese boats installing it upon the Philippine vessel’s arrival.

The removal of the barrier by the Philippines further heightens tensions in the region. Japan has called for calm, emphasizing the significance of regional stability in the South China Sea. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated Japan’s strong opposition to any conduct that escalates tensions in the area.

FAQ:

Q: What is the South China Sea dispute?

A: The South China Sea is an area of contention as it is a rich fishing ground and is believed to hold vast oil and gas reserves. China claims sovereignty over plots of land and their adjacent waters in the region, which has infuriated not just the Philippines but also Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei. The dispute involves conflicting territorial claims and has led to heightened tensions among the countries involved.

