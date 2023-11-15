A Shifting Landscape: Russia’s Waning Influence in the South Caucasus

In recent years, the South Caucasus has become a focal point for regional power struggles and geopolitical maneuvering. With the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signs of Russia’s influence in its own backyard are starting to crumble.

This article explores the changing dynamics in the South Caucasus and the implications for Russia’s role in the region.

A New Balance of Power

The South Caucasus has long been considered a sphere of influence for Russia, with close ties to Armenia and Azerbaijan, two countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. Through military alliances and economic partnerships, Russia has maintained a strong grip on the region.

However, the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has revealed cracks in Russia’s influence. Both countries have sought support from other regional powers, such as Turkey and Iran, undermining Russia’s monopoly on the security and stability of the region.

A Changing Perception

The South Caucasus conflict has also changed the way other countries view Russia’s role in the region. Once seen as a dominant power, capable of resolving disputes and maintaining order, Russia is now viewed as an unreliable mediator. Its inability to prevent the outbreak of violence and its perceived favoritism towards Armenia have undermined its credibility.

This shift in perception opens up opportunities for other players to gain influence in the South Caucasus. Turkey, in particular, has taken advantage of the power vacuum created by Russia’s diminishing role. Through its support for Azerbaijan, Turkey has positioned itself as a key player in the resolution of the conflict and has expanded its influence in the region.

The Rise of New Alliances

As Russia’s influence weakens, new alliances are forming in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, buoyed by its military successes, has strengthened its ties with Turkey and other regional powers. This new alliance not only challenges Russia’s dominance but also poses a threat to Armenia, which finds itself increasingly isolated.

Iran, too, has been seeking to assert its influence in the region. With its own interests and concerns, Iran has been engaging with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, attempting to maintain a delicate balance while ensuring its own security and stability.

