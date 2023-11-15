New Article: South American Leaders Condemn Israeli Military Action in Gaza

South American leaders have voiced strong opposition to Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a unified show of disapproval, Bolivia has severed diplomatic ties with Israel, while Chile and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv. Brazil, meanwhile, has called for an immediate end to the killing of innocent children in Gaza.

The criticism from South America’s left-wing governments has escalated in recent days as the death toll of Palestinians continues to rise as a result of Israeli airstrikes and shelling. Health officials in Gaza have reported thousands of Palestinian fatalities. Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, Freddy Mamani Machaca, stated that his government is cutting ties with Israel due to its “aggressive and disproportionate military offensive,” which he believes poses a threat to international peace and security.

Bolivia’s interim foreign minister, María Nela Prada, has demanded an immediate halt to Israeli attacks, citing the thousands of civilian casualties and forced displacement of Palestinians. She has also called for an end to the obstruction of humanitarian aid and the work of international organizations in Gaza.

In response to these criticisms, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has accused Bolivia of aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization. Israel claims that Hamas has caused death and destruction in Israel, referring to an incident on October 7 in which 1,400 people were killed and 240 hostages were taken.

Israel asserts that its offensive in the Gaza Strip aims to dismantle Hamas, which has been in control of the territory since 2007. However, South American countries, including Chile and Colombia, have condemned Israel’s actions. Chilean President Gabriel Boric tweeted that Israel’s airstrikes amounted to “collective punishment” in Gaza and violated international humanitarian law. Colombian President Gustavo Petro labeled Israel’s actions as “a massacre of the Palestinian people” and called the Israeli Prime Minister a criminal against humanity.

Tensions between Israel and several leftist governments in South America have been strained for several years. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who severed ties with Israel in 2009 following its military actions in Gaza, has referred to Israel as a “terrorist state.” He has also called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be tried for war crimes in an international tribunal.

Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America Program at the Wilson Center, believes that many of the South American leaders’ criticisms of Israel stem from principled concerns. However, he suggests that for some leaders, criticism of Israel serves as a proxy for a broader worldview that regards the United States and its allies as adversaries. Regardless, Israel is facing an uphill battle to win hearts and minds across Latin America, according to Oliver Stuenkel, an associate professor of international relations.

Source: NPR