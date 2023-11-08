South African Transport Minister Robbed at Gunpoint on N3 Highway

South Africa’s transport minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and her bodyguards were victims of an alarming armed robbery on Monday, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS). The incident occurred while Minister Chikunga was traveling on the N3 highway between Vosloorus and Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg.

During a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday, Minister Chikunga described the incident as “traumatizing and devastating.” The robbery took place at approximately 3.30am local time after their vehicle experienced a puncture. As the bodyguards changed the tire, Minister Chikunga looked out of the window and noticed individuals brandishing a firearm.

Attempting to call for assistance, Chikunga was swiftly interrupted as the robbers opened the car door and threatened her with a gun. The three assailants demanded she exit the vehicle and demanded money. Despite having her bodyguards’ belongings searched, Chikunga courageously refused to surrender her ring, citing its sentimental value as the sole connection to her late husband.

The SAPS reported the theft of two police service pistols and personal items during the incident. In response, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators, and the victims are receiving the necessary support and counseling.

Regrettably, South Africa has struggled with the issue of gun violence, experiencing numerous mass shootings throughout the year. Notably, the country boasts one of the highest murder rates globally, according to local police data.

A poignant example of the pervasive security challenges faced by South Africa, this incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address and mitigate the root causes of crime and violence in the country.