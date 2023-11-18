New Controversy Arises: South Africa’s Call to Refer Israel to ICC

In a recent development that has stirred up debate, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa has submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC), alleging war crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza. The move has received mixed opinions and has become a focal point of discussion in political and diplomatic circles.

One of the alleged instances of war crimes mentioned by Ramaphosa is the presence of a command center beneath the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Israel claims that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, uses the hospital as a cover for its activities. However, the Hamas-run Health Ministry denies these allegations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to the claim by stating that during a raid on the hospital, they discovered weapons, combat gear, and technological equipment. This finding has further fueled the controversy surrounding the issue.

The South African political landscape has also been divided on this matter. The far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party has proposed a parliamentary motion to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa and suspend diplomatic relations. The party’s leader, Julius Malema, emphasized the importance of protecting Palestinian human rights before considering any further relations with Israel.

On the other hand, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has expressed support for the motion. They argue that the current situation in occupied Palestine justifies closing the Israeli embassy and suspending diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

However, some members, like Corne Mulder from the white nationalist party Freedom Front Plus (FF+), caution against such a move. They believe that cutting off diplomatic ties with Israel would hinder South Africa’s potential role in mediating the conflict and finding a peaceful resolution.

Pro-Israel organizations have criticized South Africa’s stance, insisting that Israel has the right to defend itself against extremist groups like Hamas. Benji Shulman, Director of Public Policy at the South African Zionist Federation, called on the South African government to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas instead of interfering with Israel’s defensive actions.

The controversy surrounding South Africa’s call to refer Israel to the ICC has also raised concerns about double standards. Critics argue that South Africa’s support for the ICC seems inconsistent, pointing to instances where the government showed contradictory stances or failed to execute arrest warrants for other individuals.

The debate continues to unfold, with opinions divided on South Africa’s actions and their potential impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the issue gains international attention, it raises questions about the role of international institutions like the ICC in promoting justice and peace.

FAQ:

Q: What prompted South Africa to refer Israel to the ICC?

A: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that war crimes were being committed by Israel in Gaza, specifically mentioning the presence of a command center beneath the Al-Shifa hospital.

Q: What is the response of the South African political parties?

A: The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party proposed closing the Israeli embassy and suspending diplomatic relations. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) supported the motion.

Q: How did Israel respond to the allegations?

A: Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) stated that weapons and technological equipment were found during a raid on the Al-Shifa hospital, supporting their claim that Hamas uses the facility for illicit activities.

Q: Are there concerns about double standards?

A: Yes, some observers have accused South Africa of double standards in its views about the ICC, citing instances where the government showed contradictory stances or failed to execute arrest warrants for other individuals.

Source: This article is based on the original article by DW – https://www.dw.com/en/south-africas-referral-of-israel-to-icc-divides-opinion/a-60043158