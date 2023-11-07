Police in South Africa Kill 18 Suspected Robbers Planning Cash Truck Heist

South African police have thwarted a major cash truck heist in Limpopo province, resulting in the deaths of 18 suspected robbers. The suspects were believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for similar crimes across the country, including in provinces like Mpumalanga and Gauteng. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola stated that the authorities had been monitoring the suspects’ activities for several days before launching the operation.

During a shootout that lasted around 90 minutes, police officers retaliated after the suspects opened fire. Sixteen males and two females were declared dead at the scene. Unfortunately, one police officer sustained serious injuries during the exchange. The police had sought to apprehend the suspects before they could carry out the planned heist.

Cash truck heists have become alarmingly common in South Africa, a country plagued by a high crime rate. Just last year, another shootout between police and cash-in-transit robbers led to the deaths of 10 suspects. The criminals even targeted a police helicopter, injuring one of the pilots. Statistics presented by Police Minister Bheki Cele indicate a substantial increase in cash-in-transit robberies, with a reported 20% rise in cases during the first three months of this year alone.

In this recent operation, the police not only neutralized the suspects but also uncovered additional evidence. Four individuals found in a separate safe house were arrested in connection with the planned cash truck heist. Furthermore, authorities discovered an explosive device that was intended for use during the robbery. Reportedly, the suspects planned to transport the stolen money to Gauteng province using an ambulance.

This successful intervention by the South African police demonstrates their commitment to combatting serious and violent crimes throughout the country. Despite the challenges posed by the country’s high crime rates, law enforcement remains devoted to maintaining public safety and curbing criminal activities like cash truck heists.