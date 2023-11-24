Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole after 10 Years for Girlfriend’s Killing

PRETORIA, South Africa – In a significant development, double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after serving 10 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa. The killing shook the world and garnered international attention. However, Pistorius will be released from prison on Jan. 5 under certain conditions, including not being allowed to leave the area of Pretoria without permission from authorities.

One of the conditions of his parole is to attend a program to address his anger issues. Pistorius will also have to perform community service. The Department of Corrections stated that these parole conditions will be in place for the next five years. It is important to note that parole does not signify the end of the sentence; rather, it means completing the sentence outside of a correctional facility.

Pistorius, who is now 37 years old, has been in jail since late 2014 for the murder of model Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Although he was released for a period of house arrest in 2015 during the appeals process of his case, he was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

South African law mandates that serious offenders serve at least half of their sentence before being eligible for parole, which Pistorius has now fulfilled. At the time of the murder, Pistorius was a renowned athlete and beloved figure worldwide. His swift fall from grace following the tragedy shocked the public.

This recent parole hearing was Pistorius’ second within the span of eight months. Previously, a mistake made by an appeals court about the official start date of his sentence had caused him to be deemed ineligible for early release. However, the error was rectified, leading to the current decision.

Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide, akin to manslaughter, for killing Steenkamp. However, that conviction was overturned, and he was subsequently convicted of murder after an appeal by the prosecutors. They also contested the initial six-year sentence for murder, resulting in Pistorius receiving a more severe sentence of 13 years and five months in prison.

While on trial, Pistorius claimed that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder and shot her multiple times through the bathroom door, fearing for his life. Prosecutors argued that the killing occurred during a heated argument between the couple, with Steenkamp seeking refuge in the toilet cubicle. Pistorius was found guilty of murder on the principle of dolus eventualis, indicating extreme recklessness and awareness that his actions could result in death.

The parents of Steenkamp, Barry, and June Steenkamp, have been pivotal figures throughout the legal process. Following her father’s passing in September, June Steenkamp did not oppose Pistorius’ parole and did not attend the hearing. In a statement read by a family friend, June Steenkamp expressed her disbelief in Pistorius’ claim and stated that she firmly believed he knew he was shooting Reeva intentionally.

During his parole, Pistorius is expected to reside in his uncle’s lavish mansion situated in an affluent suburb of Pretoria, where he stayed during his murder trial. While details of Pistorius’ life behind bars have been relatively scarce over the past decade, his father has mentioned that he conducted bible classes for fellow prisoners. However, there were occasional altercations and incidents involving Pistorius, such as a physical altercation with another inmate that necessitated medical attention.

The killing of Reeva Steenkamp occurred during a pivotal moment in Pistorius’ career, as he was at the pinnacle of his fame and had recently become the first double-amputee to participate in the Olympics. As a multiple Paralympic sprinting champion, Pistorius was a globally recognized and marketable figure who had triumphed over immense challenges, having had both his legs amputated below the knee as an infant. However, throughout his sensational trial, prosecutors unveiled a different side of Pistorius, one involving guns and aggressive interactions.

