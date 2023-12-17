South Africa: Zuma Criticizes ANC in Lead-up to Election

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has expressed his disapproval of the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the upcoming general election. While remaining a member of the ANC, Zuma announced that he would vote for the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) party, named after the ANC’s former military wing. Zuma criticized current President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, particularly his focus on combating corruption within the party. Instead, Zuma believes that Ramaphosa should prioritize addressing widespread power cuts across the country. Zuma accused Ramaphosa and the ANC of being a “proxy for white monopoly capital,” urging South Africans not to vote for the ANC, as he believes it would lead to increased hardship for the people.

The ANC, which has been in power since Nelson Mandela’s historic election in 1994, is facing its toughest challenge yet. The party has been tarnished by corruption scandals and a declining economy, leading to doubts about its ability to maintain a parliamentary majority in the upcoming election. The ANC may be forced to form a coalition government to secure a continued hold on power.

Meanwhile, Zuma himself has faced numerous corruption allegations throughout his political career. In 2018, he was removed from office by Ramaphosa and has since been embroiled in legal battles. Recently, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for refusing to testify before an investigation into financial corruption during his presidency. However, he was released on medical grounds after two months. Zuma also faces additional corruption charges related to arms procurement scandals during his time as vice president in the 1990s.

