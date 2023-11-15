South Africa Expresses Concerns to Israeli Ambassador Amidst Rising Tensions

South Africa has taken the decision to formally reprimand Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for undisclosed reasons. In a move to address the situation, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation will issue a demarche, marking a formal protest through diplomatic channels.

While specific details of the demarche have not been revealed, it is clear that South Africa aims to express its concerns and engage in a dialogue regarding the actions or statements made by the Israeli ambassador. This decision comes as South Africa has recalled its diplomats from Israel to review its relationship with the country amidst the escalating hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor criticized the ambassador for making public comments without consulting with senior members of the South African government. She expressed frustration, questioning whether the lack of dialogue was due to disrespect towards African nations.

Israel’s embassy in South Africa has not yet responded to requests for comment, leaving room for speculation and further anticipation. The strained relations between the two countries highlight the ongoing debate around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and South Africa’s historical significance as a strong supporter of Palestinian rights.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is a demarche?

A demarche is a formal diplomatic protest or reprimand issued by one country to another through diplomatic channels.

2. Why has South Africa recalled its diplomats from Israel?

South Africa has called back its diplomats to evaluate its relationship with Israel in light of the escalating tensions and civilian casualties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

3. How has South Africa historically supported the Palestinians?

South Africa has been a vocal advocate for peace in the Middle East and has shown solidarity with the Palestinians, drawing parallels between their struggle and South Africa’s own fight against apartheid.

4. Does Israel agree with accusations of establishing an apartheid system?

Israel has rejected accusations of establishing an apartheid system and contends that it operates as a democratic state.

