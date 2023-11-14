The Tragic Loss of Lives Aboard SAS MANTHATISI Submarine

In a devastating incident, the South African Navy submarine SAS MANTHATISI encountered a fatal accident resulting in the loss of three sailors. The submarine was on its way to Cape Town, engaged in a vertical transfer (VERTREP) operation with the assistance of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter. However, during the process, high waves emerged, causing seven crew members to be swept out to sea near Kommetjie.

Efforts were immediately initiated to rescue the crew members as the VERTREP operation was canceled. Despite the deployment of a surface swimmer from the helicopter, the rough sea conditions made it challenging to recover the individuals. A distress call was made to Cape Town Radio, prompting the response of the Kommetjie NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute).

With joint efforts, all seven members were eventually recovered. However, this tragic incident resulted in the loss of three lives, leaving one senior officer in critical condition. Currently, the remaining members, including the surface swimmer, are receiving medical treatment in the hospital. The names of the deceased members will be disclosed once their next-of-kin have been duly informed.

During this difficult time, an inquiry will be established to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, along with the Deputy Minister, Chief of the SANDF (South African National Defence Force), Chief of the SA Navy, and Flag Officer Fleet, offer their deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. The SANDF also expresses its gratitude to the emergency services who tirelessly aided in the recovery efforts.

FAQ:

Q: What is a vertical transfer (VERTREP) operation?

A: A vertical transfer operation, or VERTREP, involves the movement of personnel or supplies between a ship and a helicopter through vertical lifting methods.

Q: What is Kommetjie NSRI?

A: The Kommetjie NSRI, or National Sea Rescue Institute, is an organization dedicated to saving lives in South Africa’s coastal and inland waters.

