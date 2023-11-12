South Africa Refutes Allegations of Arms Shipment to Russia

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the findings of an independent panel that investigated allegations of arms being sold to Russia. The panel, led by a retired judge, found no evidence to support the claims made by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety. The ambassador had alleged that a Russian ship, Lady R, was loaded with arms near Cape Town and transported them to Russia.

Ramaphosa, addressing the nation, stated that none of the allegations made against South Africa had been proven. He emphasized the damaging effect these claims had on the country’s reputation and economy. South Africa has been cautious in taking sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, opting for neutrality and advocating for a peaceful resolution. The allegations were particularly troublesome for the government, as it sought to maintain an impartial stance in the matter.

The independent panel thoroughly investigated the claims by conducting interviews and collecting evidence under oath from nearly 50 individuals. Additionally, more than 100 documents were submitted for examination. However, no conclusive evidence could be found to substantiate the allegations against South Africa.

The Lady R, according to the panel’s findings, had indeed docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base, but it was to deliver equipment that had been previously ordered for the South African National Defense Force. Due to national security concerns, Ramaphosa did not disclose the specific details of the equipment offloaded from the ship.

The full report of the panel’s findings will not be made publicly available. Instead, the president plans to release an executive summary of the report on Monday.

This announcement by President Ramaphosa aims to put an end to the speculation surrounding the alleged arms shipment and seeks to restore South Africa’s tarnished image. South Africa continues to emphasize its commitment to peaceful resolutions and calls for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

