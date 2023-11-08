South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed the results of an independent inquiry that found “no evidence” to support the claims made by the United States ambassador, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia. The allegations made by Brigety, which suggested that the Russian ship Lady R was loaded with arms and ammunition at a naval base near Cape Town, have been proven false.

The inquiry, which involved interviews with 50 individuals and a thorough review of over 100 documents, confirmed that the Russian cargo ship delivered armaments that had been ordered for the South African National Defence Force in 2018. Ramaphosa emphasized that there was no substantiated evidence of any arms being exported to Russia.

The baseless claims made by the US ambassador had severe consequences for South Africa. Ramaphosa stated that the allegations had a detrimental effect on the country’s image, currency, and economy. This tarnishing of South Africa’s reputation was entirely unwarranted, as none of the individuals who made the allegations were able to provide any credible evidence to support their claims.

The South African leader also expressed concerns of security and, therefore, only released an executive summary of the inquiry’s report. However, it is evident that the allegations made by Brigety were baseless and had no factual basis.

South Africa’s relationship with Russia has been a subject of criticism from the United States and other Western countries. Despite historical ties to the Soviet Union, South Africa has maintained friendly relations with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The country under Ramaphosa’s leadership has even hosted joint drills with the Russian Navy and refrained from participating in Western condemnations or sanctions against Russia.

It is essential to assess the veracity of claims before making public accusations that can have severe consequences on a country’s reputation and economy. In this instance, the baseless claims made by the US ambassador have demonstrated the negative impact they can have. South Africa now aims to repair the damage caused and reaffirm its commitment to maintaining productive relationships with different nations based on facts and mutual understanding.