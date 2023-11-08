South Africa Clears Russian Ship of Weapon Collection Allegations

In a recent address to the nation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the findings of an independent inquiry that cleared a Russian ship of allegations surrounding the collection of weapons from the country in late 2020. The accusations, initially raised by the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, had sparked a diplomatic row and cast doubts on South Africa’s supposed non-alignment stance and neutrality regarding Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

According to Ramaphosa, the independent panel’s investigation revealed no evidence supporting the claim that the Russian cargo ship, Lady R, transported weapons from South Africa to Russia. No permits were issued for the export of arms, and no arms were exported. The ship, it turns out, had actually docked at a naval base near Cape Town to deliver equipment ordered for the South African National Defence Force by Armscor, South Africa’s arms procurement company.

Ramaphosa emphasized the damaging effects of such accusations on South Africa’s economy and international reputation. However, he also highlighted the need to protect classified military information and safeguard the lives of South African soldiers, which prevented him from disclosing specific details about the equipment delivered.

In light of the findings, Ramaphosa unequivocally stated that none of the allegations made regarding the supply of weapons to Russia had been proven true. He further noted that none of the individuals who made those accusations were able to provide any evidence to substantiate their claims against the country.

South African officials had promptly refuted the allegations when they were first raised, prompting Ramaphosa to initiate an independent inquiry led by a retired judge. These actions were aimed at upholding transparency and ensuring an objective assessment of the situation.

With the inquiry’s conclusions now made public, South Africa seeks to move past this controversy and maintain its commitment to diplomatic relations with various nations, including Russia.