New South African Parliament Motion Calls for Closure of Israeli Embassy

South Africa’s Parliament recently passed a motion with a majority vote in favor of closing Israel’s embassy in Pretoria. The motion, initiated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party, garnered support from the ruling African National Congress, while members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) were mostly opposed. The decision reflects the growing tension between South Africa and Israel in the wake of the Israeli assault on Gaza.

While the motion holds symbolic significance, its implementation ultimately rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government. Ramaphosa has previously expressed his country’s concerns over Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing it of war crimes and genocide. His government will decide whether to act on the motion and officially close the embassy.

The motion passed on Tuesday, receiving 248 votes in favor and 91 votes against. The divide between the opposing parties underscores the contrasting viewpoints on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within South Africa’s political landscape. The DA, which predominantly represents the white-majority, centrist demographic, generally maintains a pro-Israel stance. On the other hand, the EFF’s more left-leaning perspective aligns with the ANC’s position.

It is important to note that the closure of the embassy would not sever all diplomatic ties between South Africa and Israel. However, it does demonstrate a strong message of disapproval over Israel’s policies towards Palestinians. The move could potentially strain bilateral relations and hinder diplomatic collaboration between the two nations.

