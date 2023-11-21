The Closure of Israel’s Embassy in South Africa: A Call for Peace and Justice

In a historic motion, South Africa’s Parliament has voted in favor of closing Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and suspending diplomatic ties. The motion, introduced by the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters and supported by the ruling African National Congress, highlights the growing tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Israeli assault on Gaza.

While the closure of the embassy and the suspension of diplomatic relations may seem like strong symbolic gestures, it ultimately falls on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to decide whether to implement them. The motion passed with 248 votes in favor and 91 votes against, reflecting a clear message from the South African lawmakers.

One of the main driving forces behind this decision is President Ramaphosa’s belief that Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza. The ongoing assault on the besieged Gaza Strip has caused immense suffering, with Palestinian authorities reporting over 14,100 deaths since October 7. Meanwhile, authorities in Israel claim that the conflict was sparked by a surprise attack from the Palestinian armed group, Hamas, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

South Africa’s historic support for the Palestinian cause is deeply rooted. The country has been a longstanding advocate for Palestinian statehood and has drawn parallels between the Israeli occupation and its own history of apartheid. This sentiment is echoed by numerous international rights groups that accuse Israel of enforcing apartheid-like policies towards the Palestinians, an accusation vehemently denied by Israel.

The timing of the embassy closure motion coincides with Israel’s decision to recall Ambassador Eli Belotserkovsky from Pretoria “for consultations.” Although South Africa has not had an ambassador in Israel since 2018, this move highlights the strained relationship between the two nations.

It is important to note that South Africa’s concerns extend beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the same day as the embassy closure motion, South Africa hosted a virtual summit of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). During the summit, a joint statement was issued calling for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in Gaza. This demonstrates the country’s commitment to promoting peace not only in the region but globally.

President Ramaphosa, in a social media post, expressed the need for collective action to address the suffering in Gaza and work towards a just and secure future for both Palestinians and Israelis.

