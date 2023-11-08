Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: A Complex Legacy Remembered

Thousands of individuals from all walks of life are expected to pay tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the once-feared founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who passed away at the age of 95. The funeral, held in Ulundi, the ancient capital of the Zulu kingdom and a heartland of the IFP, has drawn mourners wearing traditional warrior headbands and attire as a symbol of respect for the late prince.

Prince Buthelezi, a powerful and divisive leader, played a significant role in the birth of modern South Africa but was also implicated in a wave of deadly violence during that period. Although his leadership was controversial, many mourners see him as a unifying figure who treated all Zulus as one. Their presence at the funeral illustrates the deep respect and admiration they have for him.

Dignitaries and important figures have gathered under white marquees set up on the pitch, with a black canopy at the center for Prince Buthelezi’s coffin. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff, will deliver a eulogy, acknowledging Prince Buthelezi’s complex legacy.

Prince Buthelezi’s political career was marked by rivalry with the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which he eventually broke away from to form the Inkatha movement. He was once seen as an ally of the apartheid regime due to his role as premier of the independent homeland of KwaZulu. However, he vehemently denied allegations of collaborating with the regime to fuel violence and undermine the ANC’s struggle against apartheid.

While some view Prince Buthelezi as a champion of his people and a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid, others criticize his tenure and question his legacy. The violence that occurred between Inkatha supporters and rival liberation groups during the transition to democracy tarnished his reputation. Over 12,000 lives were lost during this period of unrest.

As supporters and critics gather to bid farewell to Prince Buthelezi, his complex and contested legacy serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by leaders in times of political turbulence. The funeral ceremony is not only an opportunity for mourners to reflect on his life but also to engage in conversations about the path forward for South Africa.