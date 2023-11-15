South Africa Honors Controversial Zulu Prince Buthelezi

ULUNDI, South Africa — The nation of South Africa came together in the town of Ulundi to pay tribute to the late politician and Zulu prince, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in a state funeral. Thousands of mourners gathered to remember the controversial figure who played a significant role in the country’s liberation struggle during apartheid.

Buthelezi, who passed away at the age of 95, was known for his bitter rivalry with the African National Congress (ANC) during the apartheid era. He founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and served as Minister of Home Affairs in the post-apartheid government after reconciling with his former ANC rival, Nelson Mandela.

Although Buthelezi eventually mended his relationship with the ANC, it came after years of violence between his supporters and ANC loyalists. This conflict resulted in thousands of casualties and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Critics labeled Buthelezi a warlord due to his involvement in the violence.

During the state funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity among the nation, urging everyone to focus on what unites them rather than pointing fingers and casting blame. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute as Buthelezi’s coffin, adorned with the national flag, was brought forward.

The mourners, many dressed in traditional Zulu attire made from animal skins, came together to honor Buthelezi’s legacy. As part of ritual preparations, two giraffes and six impalas were slaughtered and skinned. These rituals hold great cultural significance in Zulu traditions.

Buthelezi founded the IFP in 1975, which quickly became a dominant force in KwaZulu-Natal. Like the ANC, Buthelezi vehemently criticized the white minority rule that marginalized Zulus and other Black South African nations into “homelands.”

However, the IFP became entangled in violent conflicts with the ANC in the 1980s and 1990s. The ANC, primarily comprised of members from the Xhosa nation, viewed Buthelezi’s willingness to work with the apartheid authorities as a betrayal to the collective cause of Black South Africans.

Peace was eventually achieved when Buthelezi decided to participate in South Africa’s first national election in 1994, which marked the end of white minority rule and Nelson Mandela’s rise to power.

KwaZulu-Natal, the province associated with Buthelezi, later became the stronghold of former president Jacob Zuma. However, Zuma’s tenure was marred by numerous corruption scandals, leading to his removal by Ramaphosa’s ANC faction.

Despite his controversial legacy, Buthelezi was recognized for his commitment to addressing pressing issues and defending democratic institutions in the country.

The late Zulu chief stepped down as the leader of IFP in 2019. In July of this year, he underwent a back pain procedure and was later readmitted to the hospital when the pain persisted.

South Africa bids farewell to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a captivating figure who left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who was Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a prominent South African politician and Zulu prince who played a significant role in the country’s liberation struggle against apartheid.

2. What was Buthelezi’s relationship with the ANC?

Buthelezi had a bitter rivalry with the African National Congress (ANC) during the apartheid era. However, he later reconciled with his ANC rival, Nelson Mandela, and served as Minister of Home Affairs in the post-apartheid government.

3. What is the significance of the state funeral?

The state funeral was a momentous occasion in South Africa, symbolizing the nation’s respect and recognition of Buthelezi’s contributions to its history and political landscape.

4. How did Buthelezi’s involvement in violence affect his reputation?

Due to his involvement in violent conflicts between his supporters and ANC loyalists, Buthelezi was labeled a warlord by his critics.

5. What cultural practices were observed during the funeral?

As part of the ritual preparations, two giraffes and six impalas were slaughtered and skinned. These practices hold cultural significance in Zulu traditions.

Sources:

– Reuters: [Link](https://www.reuters.com/)