The Dangerous Reality of Occupied Buildings in Johannesburg

Many buildings in the city center of Johannesburg are deemed uninhabitable, yet they are home to families who pay rent to criminal gangs. These buildings lack basic amenities such as running water, toilets, and legal electricity connections. The situation becomes even more precarious when the buildings are “hijacked” by criminals who erect shack-like structures inside, increasing the risk of fires.

People living in these occupied buildings often cook on paraffin stoves and rely on makeshift heating during the cold winter months. Illegal electricity connections, along with the use of candles and satellite dishes hanging from windows, further add to the fire hazards. The recent horrific fire that claimed the lives of more than 70 people in a five-storey building highlights the dangerous conditions these occupants face daily.

Despite the unsanitary conditions and the constant threat of crime, these buildings provide affordable housing for a mix of poor South Africans and migrants from across Africa. The city center of Johannesburg, once a thriving business district, has seen a decline in recent years with many businesses relocating to more affluent areas. Consequently, old commercial buildings have been converted into low-rent apartments, attracting migrants and those seeking affordable housing.

However, the overcrowded and neglected nature of these occupied buildings exacerbates existing social challenges. South Africa faces a critical housing shortage, a consequence of apartheid, and remains one of the most divided and unequal societies in the world. The Johannesburg CBD, once notorious for crime and violence, has undergone some redevelopment efforts by city authorities, but derelict buildings have provided an opportunity for criminal syndicates to exploit vulnerable individuals in desperate need of accommodation.

Living in a hijacked building is a tough and dangerous existence. Drug use and addiction are prevalent, and outsiders entering these spaces are at risk. Yet, for the occupants, these abandoned buildings offer a roof over their heads and a glimmer of hope for a better future. Addressing the housing crisis and ensuring the safety of all residents should be a priority for the government and city authorities in Johannesburg.