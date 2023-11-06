Breach of Trust: The Unveiled Mystery of the Lady R

South African officials were taken aback when they discovered that a sanctioned Russian ship, the Lady R, had been deployed to deliver military equipment to their country. The vessel was nearing South African waters when authorities became aware of its assignment, setting off a chain of events that strained diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States.

US Ambassador Reuben Brigety had accused South Africa of loading weapons intended for Russia onto the Lady R while it was docked near Cape Town in December. This accusation raised concerns, as the ship was already under US sanctions for its association with a company involved in transporting arms during Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

South Africa vehemently denied any government-approved deal to ship weapons to Russia, in line with its declared non-aligned stance on the Ukraine war. To address the situation, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a three-person panel, led by a retired judge, to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The panel’s executive summary, released on Tuesday night, stated that military equipment had been offloaded from the ship but no weapons were loaded onto it. Furthermore, it revealed that South African officials had no authority over how the equipment, ordered from the United Arab Emirates, was transported.

While President Ramaphosa made the summary public, he decided to keep the full report classified, citing concerns about compromising ongoing military operations. Brigety had claimed in a news conference back in May that US intelligence showed ammunition and weapons had been loaded onto the Lady R in South Africa and transported to Russia. As a result, a group of bipartisan US lawmakers called for punitive measures against South Africa and questioned its eligibility for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The panel’s findings have sparked demands for the expulsion of Ambassador Brigety from various quarters, including the South African Communist Party. However, the report also sheds light on an intriguing revelation. The Russian ship was rerouted to the Simon’s Town naval base after shipping agents at the intended port refused to service it due to US sanctions. The panel discovered that this redirection occurred while the Lady R was approaching South African waters, indicating a last-minute effort to rectify the situation.

The investigation further uncovered that the military equipment was offloaded during the night at Simon’s Town dock. This process, involving the visibility of loaded pallets, could have been observed by anyone near the area. Notably, the ship had deactivated its identification transponder, presumably due to surveillance by foreign intelligence agencies, although the report refrained from naming the specific agencies involved.

The panel ultimately concluded that the imposed US sanctions were not binding on South Africa since they had not been endorsed by the United Nations. While the inquiry report aimed to shed light on the Lady R incident, it raises broader questions about the complexities and challenges faced by countries navigating international policies and obligations.