South African Officials Unaware of Sanctioned Russian Ship’s Arrival

South African officials were caught off guard when they discovered that a sanctioned Russian ship had been assigned to deliver military equipment to their country, according to a recent inquiry. The incident caused diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the U.S. in May, when U.S. Ambassador Reuben Brigety accused South Africa of loading weapons intended for Russia onto the Lady R, a container ship that had docked near Cape Town.

However, the executive summary of the inquiry’s report, released on Tuesday night, revealed a different story. The summary stated that the ship did offload military equipment, but no weapons were loaded onto it. Furthermore, South African officials had no control over how the equipment, which was ordered from the United Arab Emirates, was shipped. The panel’s report remains classified, as revealing more details could compromise important military operations and endanger the lives of soldiers.

The inquiry found that the Russian ship had been redirected to the Simon’s Town naval base after shipping agents at the Ngqura-Port Elizabeth port refused to service it due to the U.S. sanctions. This information only came to light when the ship was already approaching South African waters, which led to its redirection to “rescue the situation.”

Interestingly, the panel accepted the nighttime work to offload the military equipment, noting that it was loaded on pallets and visible to anyone at the Simon’s Town dock. The ship had switched off its identification transponder to avoid being tracked by foreign intelligence agencies.

The findings of the inquiry have sparked calls, including from the South African Communist Party, for the expulsion of the U.S. ambassador. However, the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria emphasized the importance of the inquiry and stated that the U.S. government shared relevant information to support the investigation.

Overall, the inquiry has shed light on the complexities surrounding the arrival of the sanctioned Russian ship in South Africa. It highlights the challenges faced by officials in ensuring compliance with international sanctions while maintaining diplomatic relationships.