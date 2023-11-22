A Son’s Revelation: Exposing the Sinister Indoctrination of Palestinian Children

In a courageous and eye-opening address at the United Nations, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a co-founder of Hamas, delivered a powerful speech denouncing the terror organization and shedding light on the disturbing indoctrination of Palestinian children. With deep-rooted personal experience and firsthand knowledge of Hamas’ ideology, Yousef revealed the true face of Hamas’ genocidal death cult.

Yousef emphasized that Hamas’ primary goal is not simply arming children or encouraging them to carry out suicide bombings. Instead, it is the religious ideological indoctrination that poses the greatest danger. As a Palestinian child who grew up within the culture of hatred cultivated by Hamas, he witnessed the organization’s ultimate intention to annihilate the state of Israel.

“I have firsthand witnessed the birth of Hamas as my father is one of its founders. I have lived through its enabling and nurturing of violence. And I will continue to exist long after Hamas fades away,” passionately exclaimed Yousef amidst the applause of UN delegates.

In his revealing exposé, Yousef made an alarming revelation about the brutal discipline enforced by Hamas. He recounted a harrowing personal experience where, at the age of ten, he disobeyed the organization’s commands, resulting in him being tied to a post and mercilessly whipped by a top Hamas leader. These acts epitomize the violent nature and cruel indoctrination that Hamas inflicts upon its followers.

As Yousef shared his struggle, he emphasized the urgent need for a change in perspective. He highlighted the futility of blaming Israel as a solution to the problem, stressing that Hamas is the true perpetrator of crimes against both the current and future generations. Blinded by their hatred, Hamas has hijacked the Palestinian society, using innocent children as pawns in their dangerous game.

Yousef’s words carry immense weight due to his unique perspective as an ex-Hamas member and the son of one of its founders. He passionately pleaded, “Enough of this! If we don’t stop them now, the next war will be deadlier.” His plea is a wake-up call to the international community and a reminder that the true casualties of this conflict are the Palestinian children.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization founded in 1987 with the goal of establishing an Islamic state in Palestine.

Q: What is indoctrination?

A: Indoctrination is the process of teaching someone to accept a set of beliefs uncritically, often with the intention of shaping their thoughts and actions to fit a particular ideology.

Q: What is genocide?

A: Genocide refers to the deliberate and systematic extermination of a particular ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Q: What is a death cult?

A: A death cult is a group or organization that glorifies violence, death, and martyrdom, often as a means to attain their ideological or political objectives.

Sources:

– [CBN News](https://www.cbn.com)