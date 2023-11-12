Colombian President’s Son Admits Involvement in Illegal Financing of Election Campaign

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Nicolas Petro, the eldest son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has confessed to the illegal entry of money into his father’s election campaign last year. This admission comes after Nicolas Petro’s arrest in the city of Barranquilla along with his ex-wife, Daysuris del Carmen Vasquez, who had previously stated that individuals associated with drug trafficking had provided cash to support the president’s campaign.

During the recent hearing, prosecutor Mario Burgos disclosed that Nicolas Petro provided significant information to the attorney general’s office, shedding light on the financing of President Gustavo Petro Urrego’s past presidential campaign. The information unveiled campaign funding that potentially exceeded legal limits and remained unreported to electoral authorities.

While Vasquez stated that President Petro was unaware of these illicit activities, this scandal could have negative repercussions for the Petro administration’s efforts in pursuing peace agreements with armed groups and implementing its ambitious reform agenda.

President Petro has vehemently denied any knowledge of these illegal actions and affirmed his intention to remain in office until 2026, citing the mandate he received from his election victory. He emphasized that only the people have the power to end his government.

The charges against Nicolas Petro involve accusations of accepting money from alleged drug traffickers in exchange for incorporating them into the president’s peace plans. Although he has pleaded not guilty, he has expressed willingness to cooperate with prosecutors. They also accuse him of acquiring properties valued at nearly $394,000 using funds that did not originate from his lawmaker salary.

If convicted, Nicolas Petro could face sentences ranging from 12 to 20 years in prison.

