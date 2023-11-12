Concerns for Aung San Suu Kyi’s Health Heighten Amid Myanmar’s Crisis

Amid Myanmar’s ongoing violent political crisis, the son of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Kim Aris, has expressed increasing concern for his imprisoned mother’s well-being. Aris, who typically avoids media attention, feels compelled to speak out given the dire circumstances his mother faces.

Aris has been unable to establish contact with his 78-year-old mother, as she has been denied access to her legal counsel, personal doctors, and any visitors. This has resulted in a form of solitary confinement, leaving her isolated and vulnerable.

Suu Kyi was arrested in 2021 following a military coup, which overthrew her democratically elected government. Since then, she has been convicted on multiple charges, perceived by her supporters as unfounded attempts to remove her from the political landscape. Currently serving a 27-year prison sentence, Suu Kyi’s situation has garnered widespread public resistance against the military regime.

The military takeover has sparked a brutal suppression of dissent, plunging Myanmar into a bloody civil war that has claimed the lives of thousands of individuals. Aris, recognizing the urgency of the situation, is undertaking efforts to raise awareness and secure funding for humanitarian aid through social media campaigns.

Information regarding Suu Kyi’s deteriorating health has reached Aris through independent Myanmar media and social media platforms. Reports indicate that she has been plagued by severe gum problems, rendering eating difficult. Additionally, Suu Kyi has experienced dizziness, vomiting, and periods of immobility. Despite attempts by the British Foreign Office and the International Red Cross to gather more information on Aris’ behalf, their efforts have proven unsuccessful.

Aris has tried reaching out to Myanmar’s military government, including their embassy in London, but has received no response. The lack of communication leaves him deeply concerned for his mother’s well-being and safety. This isn’t the first time Suu Kyi has faced confinement, as she spent close to 15 years under house arrest during a previous military regime. However, during that time, she was allowed visitors and communication, unlike the current situation.

Aris acknowledges the many global humanitarian crises and natural disasters occurring worldwide, but highlights the urgency of the situation in Myanmar. He believes that with global support and attention, positive change can be achieved, preventing further needless bloodshed. Aris emphasizes the importance of rallying international assistance and aid to bring relief to the people of Myanmar.

