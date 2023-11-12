New Weapons for Ukraine’s Counteroffensive: Deliveries Underway

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the weapons systems pledged by international partners for Ukraine’s counteroffensive are currently being delivered, although some are still en route. In an interview with CNN, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the US, the EU, and other partners for their support. He highlighted the fact that while Ukraine awaited the necessary weapons, Russia took advantage of the delay to strengthen its defenses.

The ongoing counteroffensive faces numerous challenges, with Zelensky acknowledging that Russia had ample time to plant mines and fortify its positions across Ukrainian territory. The president emphasized the urgency of regaining and de-occupying Ukrainian lands, emphasizing that this was not just about territorial integrity but also about protecting the Ukrainian people.

Despite the delay in receiving all the promised weapons, Zelensky reassured that the counteroffensive is proceeding, albeit slowly. He stressed that Ukraine will not back down or surrender its lands, as this is precisely what Putin and Russia desire. Zelensky further underscored the importance of victory to achieve de-occupation and prevent further Russian aggression not only against Ukraine but also potentially against neighboring countries.

It is crucial to understand that the process of arms delivery is not immediate; decisions must be made, and logistical arrangements need to be put in place. Zelensky’s statement that “something is still on its way” indicates that the delivery of weapons is ongoing, and it will contribute to enhancing Ukraine’s capabilities in its counteroffensive efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long has Ukraine been waiting for the promised weapons?

A: Ukraine has been waiting for quite a long time to receive the weapons pledged by its international partners.

Q: What is the goal of Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

A: The goal of Ukraine’s counteroffensive is to regain and de-occupy its lands, ensuring the protection of its people and asserting its sovereignty.

Q: How does President Zelensky view the situation?

A: President Zelensky believes that a frozen war is not a sustainable solution and that Ukraine must achieve victory to bring about de-occupation and safeguard its future.

Q: Are the promised weapons critical for Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

A: Yes, the delivery of more powerful weapons from international partners is seen as crucial for the acceleration and success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts.

(Source: Ukrinform)