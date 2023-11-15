Ukraine Faces the Reality of a Prolonged Conflict, Urgent Need for Preparedness

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, some veterans are sounding the alarm, urging Ukrainians to acknowledge the possibility of a protracted war. Oleksandr Yabchanka, a platoon commander in the renowned “Da Vinci Wolves” Battalion, stressed the importance of recognizing the seriousness of the situation, warning that the war could last for years and require a larger number of individuals to fight. As Ukraine continues to experience sporadic air strikes and civilian casualties, there remains a disconnect between the reality on the front lines and the illusion of normalcy in other parts of the country.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the resilience of Ukraine’s military and the support received from the Western world have galvanized the nation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has garnered significant backing, and many Ukrainians have taken up arms in defense of their country. Yet, amidst the prevailing optimism and discussions about life after victory, it is crucial to remain grounded in the understanding that the conflict with Russia is far from over.

While there is a tendency to underestimate the capabilities of Russian forces due to their previous failures on the battlefield and the recruitment of convicts, recent indications suggest that they have become more effective. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has yielded only incremental gains, with mounting losses on both sides. As a result, Ukraine is undertaking the task of revamping its military recruitment strategies. Measures such as replacing regional recruitment office heads, cracking down on draft dodgers, and modifying medical exemption regulations aim to bolster the country’s defense capabilities.

It is important to note that, despite not being directly engaged in the war, many Ukrainians actively support the cause. Around 68% of the population contributes to the war effort through volunteering or making donations, a significant increase from previous figures. Additionally, a considerable number of Ukrainians have close family members or friends who have served or are currently serving in the military. This level of support reflects the nation’s commitment to its defenders and the recognition of the sacrifices made on the front lines.

However, battle-hardened veterans have expressed concerns about what they perceive as a romanticized view of the war or a sense of impatience fueled by public figures and journalists. They argue that Ukraine must prepare for the worsening situation rather than hope for a quick resolution. Bohdan Krotevych, the chief of staff for the Azov Brigade, emphasized the need for resilience and warned against constantly inquiring about the duration of the conflict. He believes that Ukraine should brace itself for potential challenges ahead.

For those who have experienced the harsh realities of combat, such as Yabchanka, the urgency of preparedness is clear. He cautions that many military-aged men are unprepared for the intense close combat and heavy artillery fire they may face if called upon. Yabchanka reminds us that those involved in the war are not just soldiers but also husbands, sons, and fathers. The pain of losing a fellow countryman weighs heavily on those who have witnessed the sacrifices made on the battlefield.

As Ukraine navigates the complexities of a long war, it is crucial for the nation to confront the reality and prepare accordingly. Recognizing the challenges ahead, both on the military and societal fronts, will enable Ukraine to foster resilience and fortitude, ensuring that it will emerge stronger from this testing period of its history.

