New Approaches to Armed Policing in the Wake of Recent Events

London’s police force is witnessing a significant shift in the way armed patrols are being carried out following the murder charge against one of its officers in the shooting of an unarmed Black man. In September 2022, Chris Kaba, 24, tragically lost his life after being pursued and stopped by officers in an unmarked vehicle. The incident has led to renewed allegations of institutional racism within the London police department.

As a result of these developments, a number of officers have decided to refrain from conducting armed duties while they contemplate their positions. The murder charge against the officer involved has raised concerns among the police force regarding the public judgment of the decisions they make in the most challenging circumstances.

According to reports, over 100 officers have already turned in their firearm permits, and neighboring police forces have been enlisted to assist with patrolling London. The Metropolitan Police still retains a significant firearms capability and has sought counterterrorism support from the Ministry of Defense when required. However, it is important to note that soldiers will not be engaged in routine police work or possess the power of arrest.

The increase in scrutiny surrounding armed policing has prompted the U.K. government’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, to review current practices. Braverman emphasized the importance of armed officers feeling confident in their role and not fearing legal consequences for carrying out their duties.

Fatal shootings by police in the U.K. are rare, with official statistics indicating that armed officers in England and Wales discharged their weapons at individuals only four times in the year up to March 2022. Instances of police officers being charged with murder or manslaughter while on duty are also exceptionally uncommon.

However, recent events have shed light on the need for continued effort to address underlying issues within the Metropolitan Police. The case of Chris Kaba is another example of the organization facing public scrutiny. In 2021, a police constable was sentenced to eight years in prison for the killing of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player, during an altercation. While the officer was cleared of murder, he was convicted of manslaughter.

These incidents, combined with previous cases of serious misconduct within the force, such as the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard, have severely impacted public confidence in the Metropolitan Police. A comprehensive review conducted earlier this year highlighted deep-seated racism, misogyny, and homophobia within the organization.

The force has reiterated its commitment to identifying and eliminating misconduct, and disciplinary action has been taken against approximately 100 officers for gross misconduct in the past year. However, it is acknowledged that eradicating corruption within the organization may require considerable time and effort.

(Source: Associated Press)