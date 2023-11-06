Unearthing a Prized Possession: A Remarkable Discovery of Ancient Gold in Norway

When Erlend Bore ventured out onto the southern island of Rennesoey with his metal detector, he never imagined the extraordinary find that awaited him. Initially mistaking his detector’s reaction for buried chocolate money, Bore’s excitement skyrocketed when he uncovered nine pendants, three rings, and 10 gold pearls. This remarkable discovery, hailed as the gold find of the century in Norway, has captivated archaeologists and history enthusiasts alike.

Bore, a 51-year-old Norwegian man, purchased his metal detector earlier this year as a hobby after being advised by his doctor to embrace an active lifestyle. Little did he know that this pastime would lead him to stumble upon a treasure weighing over 100 grams (3.5 oz). The objects, found on the island near the city of Stavanger, date back to approximately 500 A.D. during Norway’s Migration Period.

Ole Madsen, the director at the Archaeological Museum of the University of Stavanger, expressed astonishment at the magnitude of the find. Such a substantial collection of gold artifacts is incredibly rare. Madsen believes that Bore’s discovery is not only significant for Norway but also for the entire Scandinavian region. The necklace, composed of the gold pendants and pearls, was presumably worn by individuals of great prominence in society.

The gold pendants, known as bracteates, have specific symbols engraved on them that depict the Norse god Odin tending to his son’s sick horse. The horse’s tongue hangs out, and its injured posture signifies illness and distress. However, it also represents hope for healing and new life. Professor Sigmund Oehrl, an expert on such pendants, highlights that approximately 1,000 bracteates have been found in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark combined. Yet, this discovery stands out as an extraordinary addition to this limited collection.

According to Norwegian law, objects predating 1537 and coins older than 1650 are deemed state property and must be surrendered. Consequently, Bore will hand over his extraordinary find to the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, where it will be exhibited for the public to marvel at the historical significance and artistic intricacy of these ancient gold artifacts.

Erlend Bore’s journey from a metal detecting hobbyist to the discoverer of a priceless treasure has not only brought him personal excitement and fulfillment but has also offered a mesmerizing glimpse into Norway’s rich archaeological heritage. This unprecedented finding tells a captivating story of a bygone era, reaffirming the enduring allure of ancient treasures and the intrigue they continue to evoke in contemporary times.