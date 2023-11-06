The Unwavering Resilience of American Jews in the Face of Threats

Amidst a call for global protests against Israel by the former leader of Hamas, American Jews from different parts of the United States remain steadfast in their commitment to their faith. Rather than allowing fear to dictate their actions, these individuals affirm that they will not let the threats disrupt their schools or synagogues.

While Khaled Meshaal, the former chief of Hamas’s political bureau, urged Muslims around the world to take to the streets in support of Palestinians, parents and Jewish religious leaders in New York City and Chicago are resolute in their decision to continue sending their children to school and practicing their faith. Despite the alarming nature of Meshaal’s call, these proud Jews refuse to be intimidated.

Zahava Berkowicz, a parent with a child attending a Jewish school in the Chicago suburbs, emphasized the importance of teaching children to embrace their Jewish identity and to be brave in the face of adversity. She noted the long history of attempts to suppress Jewish practices and values, emphasizing that it is crucial for the younger generation to stand up against such threats.

In a similar vein, Rabbi Shaanan Gelman from Kehillat Chovevei Tzion in the Chicago area, stressed the need for resilience in the wake of the bomb threat his synagogue received. Despite the initial panic caused by the threat, Gelman and his community refuse to be driven away from their beliefs and practices. They are determined to keep their synagogue open and continue their worship undeterred.

The sentiment is echoed by Rabbi Akiva Block, who teaches Jewish religious law at SAR High School in New York. He asserted that now is the time for American Jews to hold even tighter to their faith and demonstrate resilience. Block reminded his community that this is not the first time Hamas has called for a day of rage, and it likely won’t be the last. He urged his fellow Jews not to succumb to fear but to live their lives boldly, upholding their values of peace and understanding.

In the face of these threats, it is clear that American Jews refuse to be silenced or intimidated. They stand united in their determination to practice their faith, support one another, and withstand the challenges that lie ahead. Their unwavering resilience serves as an inspiration to all who face adversity.