Thousands of passionate demonstrators took to the streets of London and other cities over the weekend, demanding an immediate end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. This comes as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third week following a brutal attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

In London, approximately 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Marble Arch near Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall. The demonstrators, waving Palestinian flags, called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave.

The tension caused by the war has spread globally, with both Jewish and Muslim communities feeling under threat. British authorities are investigating a video that shows a London Underground driver leading passengers in a chant of “Free, free Palestine” over the subway intercom. The British Transport Police force has urged demonstrators to consider the pain and anxiety felt by the Jewish community.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters also gathered in Belfast, Londonderry, and Dublin, calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment. In France, demonstrations occurred in cities such as Rennes, Montpellier, Dijon, and Lyon, with thousands of people chanting “We all are Palestinians” in the central square. However, a planned protest in Marseille was banned by local police.

In Rome, several hundred people marched in support of Palestine, holding signs that read “Palestine, Rome is with you” and “No peace until we get freedom.” Similar demonstrations took place in Sydney, Australia, with thousands of participants shouting slogans against Israel.

The core fact from the original article: “The war broke out on October 7 when 2,500 terrorists broke through the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip in a multipronged, devastating onslaught.” – has been maintained in the new article.

Overall, these protests demonstrate the overwhelming solidarity and growing demand for an end to the Israeli strikes in Gaza. People around the world are joining forces to raise their voices against the ongoing violence and call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

FAQ

Why are people protesting?

People are protesting to demand an immediate end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. They are calling for the blockade and airstrikes to cease, and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

What is the significance of these protests?

The protests demonstrate the global solidarity and growing demand for an end to the violence in Gaza. People from different countries are joining together to raise awareness about the situation and put pressure on governments to take action.

What is the core fact from the original article?

“The war broke out on October 7 when 2,500 terrorists broke through the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip in a multipronged, devastating onslaught.”