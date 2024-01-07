Somalia Rejects Port Agreement with Ethiopia, Striving for Unity and Sovereignty

In a move that highlights its commitment to safeguarding unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Somalia’s president recently signed a bill nullifying a preliminary agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The agreement aimed to provide landlocked Ethiopia with port access to Somaliland’s coast. Although largely symbolic, this decisive act intends to rebuke both parties and address the tensions that have arisen across the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a civil war and has since operated autonomously. Its capital, Hargeisa, claims the borders of the former British protectorate of Somaliland in northern Somalia. The memorandum of understanding signed between Somaliland’s president, Muse Bihi, and Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, outlined the possibility of a future pact between Addis Ababa and Hargeisa.

While the details of the memorandum remain contested, officials have shared that Somaliland was prepared to grant Ethiopia access to the Gulf of Aden with a naval base in exchange for shares in Ethiopian Airlines and acknowledgment of Somaliland’s independence. Redwan Hussein, security adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expressed that Ethiopia would be granted a 20km coastal strip along Somaliland’s Gulf of Aden coast for at least 50 years. As part of the deal, Ethiopia would provide Somaliland with an equivalent value of shares in Ethiopian Airlines.

The memorandum, though not legally binding at this point, also opens the possibility of diplomatic recognition for Hargeisa, a long-standing goal for the self-declared republic. However, Ethiopia has not yet committed to recognizing Somaliland, and its officials have presented mixed messages regarding this aspect of the agreement.

International condemnation of this deal has been significant, particularly from Somalia, which perceives it as an act of aggression. Somalia’s president urged both Ethiopia and Somaliland to reverse course and emphasized the importance of preserving territories over monetary gain. Somalia has recalled its ambassador from Ethiopia and is seeking support from the international community.

The United States, a key aid and security partner of Somaliland and Somalia, recognizes Somalia within its 1960 borders, which include Somaliland. The US has called on all parties involved to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences. The United Kingdom has also released a statement emphasizing the need for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging dialogue as a means of resolution. Turkey’s foreign ministry expressed its support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

Amidst the pushback from Mogadishu and the international community, Somaliland remains undeterred and has vowed to proceed with the preliminary pact it agreed upon with Ethiopia. The deal has stirred a division of public opinion across Somalia and Somaliland, sparking demonstrations and counter-demonstrations regarding the transfer of territory to Ethiopia, a country with which Somalia has a history of conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was the purpose of the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia?

The agreement aimed to grant landlocked Ethiopia access to the coastline of Somaliland, providing them with a port for international trade.

2. What does Somalia’s rejection of the agreement mean?

Somalia’s rejection nullifies the preliminary agreement, emphasizing their commitment to unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

3. How has the international community responded to the deal?

International condemnation has been widespread, with countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Turkey expressing support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

4. What are the differing views within Somalia and Somaliland regarding the agreement?

Public opinion is divided, with demonstrations and counter-demonstrations expressing both support and opposition to the transfer of territory to Ethiopia.