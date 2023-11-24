Somalia’s Entry into the East African Community Sparks Hope for Economic Growth

Somalia, a country ravaged by decades of war, has recently joined the East African Community (EAC), a regional trade bloc, in a move that is expected to breathe new life into its struggling economy.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his optimism, stating that Somalia’s integration into the EAC would serve as a “beacon of hope” for the country, opening up avenues for growth and prosperity.

With significant parts of Somalia under the control of the jihadist group al-Shabab, its neighbors have sent troops to support the fight against this extremist faction, which has links to al-Qaeda. Concerns were raised that Somalia’s entry into the EAC could facilitate the movement of al-Shabab fighters across the region.

However, the admission process was not without its challenges. Somalia had to prove its adherence to good governance, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and social justice, all of which were put into question given the country’s history of corruption. In fact, Transparency International ranked Somalia as the most corrupt country in the world last year.

Negotiations between Somalia and the EAC, coordinated by the Kenyan government, commenced in August. President Hassan Sheikh reassured the EAC that his country was committed to addressing these issues with the support of member states. He also highlighted Somalia’s vast coastline and its potential to connect the region to the Arabian Peninsula, creating opportunities for economic growth in areas such as fishing.

The decision to admit Somalia into the EAC has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that the move was long overdue and will significantly benefit the region. On the other hand, critics believe that more time should have been taken to fully assess Somalia’s readiness to join the bloc, as there is a concern that the EAC may inherit some of the country’s challenges.

The EAC’s aim is to expand its market size by integrating all countries in the Horn of Africa. Earlier this year, EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki hinted at the possibility of Djibouti and Ethiopia also joining the bloc. The Democratic Republic of Congo became a member in March 2022.

Somalia’s entry into the EAC marks an important milestone for the country and the whole region. While there are undoubtedly challenges ahead, the move signals a renewed commitment to stability, growth, and cooperation in East Africa.

FAQ

1. What is the East African Community (EAC)?

The East African Community is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising six member states: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. Its objective is to promote economic, social, and political integration among its members.

2. Why is Somalia’s admission into the EAC significant?

Somalia has endured decades of war and instability, which have taken a severe toll on its economy. By joining the EAC, Somalia hopes to attract investment, trade opportunities, and economic growth to rebuild the nation.

3. What challenges did Somalia face in joining the EAC?

Somalia had to demonstrate its commitment to good governance, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and social justice. Transparency International’s ranking of Somalia as the most corrupt country in the world raised concerns about the country’s readiness to join the bloc.

4. How will Somalia’s admission affect the region’s security?

Some have expressed concerns that Somalia’s entry into the EAC may facilitate the movement of al-Shabab fighters across the region. However, Somalia has assured the EAC that it is actively working to address security challenges with the support of member states.

