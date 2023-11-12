Somalia Implements Measures to Ensure Online Safety and Combat Misinformation

Somalia has recently taken steps to enhance online safety and combat the spread of misinformation by banning certain online platforms. TikTok, the popular video-sharing application, messaging app Telegram, and online-betting website 1XBet have been prohibited to restrict the dissemination of indecent content and propaganda within the country.

The decision to ban these platforms was made by Somalia’s communications minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, who emphasized the importance of preventing terrorists and immoral groups from utilizing these applications to spread constant horrific images and false information among the public. In particular, extremist organization al Shabaab has been known to utilize TikTok and Telegram for sharing content related to its activities.

This move follows President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s announcement of a military offensive aimed at eliminating the al Qaeda-affiliated group al Shabaab within the next five months. By banning these platforms, Somalia hopes to limit the influence of such groups and create a safer online environment for its citizens.

Internet service providers were given until August 24th to comply with the ban. TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBet have not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

1XBet, in particular, has gained popularity in Somalia for its online betting services, especially in the realm of soccer matches. However, the government’s ban aims to prioritize public safety and limit the potential negative consequences associated with excessive gambling.

It is worth noting that TikTok has faced scrutiny in other countries, including the United States, due to concerns over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. In fact, Montana became the first U.S. state to ban the app back in May. However, Somalia’s decision to ban TikTok stems from different concerns regarding the spread of harmful content and misinformation, rather than geopolitical issues.

Overall, the Somali government’s decision to ban TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBet demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding its citizens from indecent content, propaganda, and false information. By implementing these measures, Somalia aims to create a safer online environment while countering the influence of extremist groups.