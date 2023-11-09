Israeli Soldier Killed and Six Others Wounded in West Bank Truck-Ramming Attack

In a tragic incident near the central city of Modiin, an off-duty Israeli soldier lost his life while six others, including some soldiers, were injured in a truck-ramming terror attack at a West Bank checkpoint. The initial investigation conducted by the Israel Defense Forces revealed that the Palestinian truck driver entered the Maccabim checkpoint from the Israeli side, made a U-turn without crossing into the West Bank, and intentionally ran over a group of off-duty soldiers who were walking alongside the road. The soldiers, belonging to the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Regiment in the IDF’s Artillery Corps, were on their way to a team-building activity in Modiin, walking from a nearby army post towards a bus station.

After the attack, the assailant escaped towards the Hashmonaim checkpoint, but security forces shot and killed him before he could enter the West Bank. The truck struck a total of six people, including three men in their 20s who sustained varying degrees of injuries, one of whom unfortunately succumbed to his injuries later on. A Palestinian teenager and an Israeli couple also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The authorities identified the Palestinian driver as 41-year-old Daoud Abdel Razak Faiz Faiz, a father of five from the nearby West Bank town of Deir ‘Ammar. Surprisingly, Faiz had a permit to enter Israel for work and no prior security offenses, according to the Shin Bet security agency.

The investigation revealed that the assailant obtained the truck inside Israel shortly before the attack and carried out the ramming at the Maccabim checkpoint. He later attempted to enter the West Bank through another checkpoint but was intercepted and stopped by security guards who fired at the truck. The attacker was severely wounded and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The incident adds to the rising tension in the region, as there has been a series of Palestinian attacks in both Israel and the West Bank over the past year, resulting in numerous casualties on both sides. It serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region and the need for continued efforts towards peace and stability.