Israeli Soldier Killed, Several Injured in Hamas Attack near Gaza Border

In a tragic incident near the Gaza border, an Israeli soldier lost his life while three others sustained injuries as Hamas militants launched an attack on troops conducting an operation. The assault occurred on the western side of the border fence, close to the southern community of Kissufim. The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by the Israeli Defense Forces to search for missing Israeli individuals and prepare for an upcoming ground offensive.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that an anti-tank guided missile was fired at an Israeli tank and engineering vehicle. In retaliation, the troops responded by shelling the terrorist cell responsible for the attack. Hamas has claimed responsibility for the assault. The soldier who lost his life has not been named at the time of this report.

This incident takes place as the Israeli military intensifies its airstrikes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, aiming to ensure a safer entry for forces during an anticipated ground offensive against the Hamas terror group’s rule in the region.

Q: How many rockets have Gaza terror groups fired into Israel since October 7?

A: According to a government representative, over 7,400 rockets have been fired into Israel by Gaza terror groups.

Q: Has humanitarian aid been reaching the Gaza Strip?

A: While there have been reports of aid trucks crossing into Gaza from Egypt, the United Nations has stated that no trucks have crossed at the time of this report.

Q: Who was responsible for overseeing the distribution of aid entering Gaza?

A: The distribution of aid is overseen by the UN humanitarian agency called OCHA.

Q: Were there any casualties or injuries on the Egyptian side of the border due to Israeli troops accidentally firing a tank shell?

A: Egypt’s military spokesman stated that some border guards sustained minor injuries, and an investigation is underway following the incident.

Q: Was the body of the Hamas deputy commander of rocket fire, Mohammed Qatmash, among those killed in the recent airstrikes?

A: Yes, the IDF named Mohammed Qatmash as one of the senior Hamas commanders killed in the strikes. He was responsible for rocket fire from the central part of the Gaza Strip.