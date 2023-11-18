Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda Passes Away at 95: A Legacy Continues

In a solemn announcement yesterday, the influential leader of Soka Gakkai, Daisaku Ikeda, bid farewell to the world at the age of 95. The organization, which boasts an impressive membership base, recognized the passing of a visionary who propagated Buddhist teachings with unwavering dedication.

Over the years, Ikeda established himself as a formidable force within Soka Gakkai. Assuming the role of the third president in 1960, he guided the religious group, which claims membership by 8.27 million households, with a sense of purpose rooted in spiritual growth and harmony.

Daisaku Ikeda’s contributions extended beyond the boundaries of Japan. In 1979, he took on the title of honorary president, subsequently creating Soka Gakkai International. Today, this global movement proudly unites 2.8 million individuals across 190 countries and territories, breathing life into Ikeda’s message of peace, education, and cultural exchange.

The news of Daisaku Ikeda’s passing marks the end of an era, but his teachings and philosophies will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come. Soka Gakkai, under the guidance of new leadership, will carry forward the torch of enlightenment and pursue the noble pursuit of peace and harmony in an ever-evolving world.

(Source: [sokanews.website])