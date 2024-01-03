Introducing the Revolutionary Sunscreen Brand by Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara, the renowned actress and model, has recently launched an innovative beauty brand called Toty. This exciting brand places a strong emphasis on the importance of sunscreen for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. In a recent social media post, Sofía shared a captivating throwback photo from her modeling days, where she can be seen topless, wearing a G-string. The image serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of protecting oneself from the harmful effects of the sun.

Throughout her career, Sofía has always prioritized taking care of her skin. Having grown up in the tropical climate of Barranquilla, Colombia, she reflects on the lack of awareness about sun protection in her youth. “There was no one ever telling you, ‘Don’t get sunburn’ or ‘Don’t tan,’” she shares. Sofía wishes she had made the decision to use sunscreen earlier in life, not only for her face but also for the rest of her body. She acknowledges that her focused efforts to protect her face from the sun have been beneficial but regrets not taking the same precautions for her body.

In the past, Sofía admits to sunbathing without any protection, often using coconut oil to enhance her tan. But now, she has adopted a more mindful approach. Nowadays, she only exposes her skin to the sun occasionally, mostly during vacations. Sofía emphasizes that her face is always shielded from harmful UV rays.

Toty, the name of Sofía’s beauty brand, carries a special significance to her. In Latin America, it is common for individuals to have a nickname, and Toty happens to be Sofía’s. Originating from her older brother’s mispronunciation of her original nickname, Sofi, Toty has stuck with her. Whenever she hears the name, she instinctively thinks of her hometown, Barranquilla, where only the locals use this affectionate nickname.

