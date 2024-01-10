Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Losses as Boycott Calls Grow

Recent social media activity by Maldivian officials has sparked a heated feud with India, potentially costing the Maldives millions of dollars in tourism revenue. Indian travelers, in response to the social media posts, are now calling for a boycott of the island nation, which has already led to a significant decrease in bookings.

Ankit Chaturvedi, the vice president and global head of marketing at the India-based travel software company Rategain, reported a 40% drop in bookings over the past two days. This decline is particularly notable because weekends typically see a surge in bookings, further exacerbating the impact of the boycott.

The diplomatic row began when posts appeared on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account, showcasing him enjoying various activities on the Indian archipelago of Lakshadweep. Some perceived these posts as an attempt to divert tourists away from the Maldives. As a result, travel bookings to the Maldives experienced a significant decline.

The repercussions of the feud are already being felt, with reports of thousands of Indian travelers canceling their trips to the Maldives. EaseMyTrip, a prominent Indian travel booking website, has even suspended flight bookings from India to the Maldives in response to the boycott. Travel agents in India are also taking measures to divert tourists to alternative destinations such as Lakshadweep, the Andaman Islands, Nicobar Islands, or Sri Lanka.

The growing dispute has unexpectedly brought attention to Lakshadweep, a lesser-known destination that shares similarities with the Maldives in terms of its scenic beauty. However, the Maldives remains the preferred choice for Indian tourists, with India being the largest source market for the country’s tourism industry.

The potential financial impact of the boycott is significant. In 2023 alone, India contributed $380 million to the Maldivian tourism industry, making it a vital market. The exact losses are difficult to estimate, but they could amount to millions of dollars.

The controversy surrounding Modi’s posts may have been the catalyst, but the tensions between the Maldives and India have been escalating for some time. The election of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who campaigned on an “India out” policy, has strained the relationship between the two countries. Muizzu’s decision to prioritize China for his first official state visit has also been seen as a snub to India.

While some believe that Modi’s posts triggered the dispute, others argue that Maldivian supporters initiated the conflict by making derogatory comments about India’s ability to compete with their own resorts and hospitality. Maldivian Deputy Ministers publicly insulted Modi on social media, resulting in their suspension. However, the controversy has only intensified since then, highlighting the vulnerability of the travel industry to geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

The potential boycott and its impact on the tourism industry are still uncertain. Ankit Chaturvedi suggests that the boycott may subside quickly due to the transient nature of social media outrage. However, he believes that the Indian government’s campaign to promote domestic tourism will have a more lasting impact. Hashtags like #ExploreIndianIslands, endorsed by both regular travelers and Bollywood celebrities, are gaining traction and encouraging people to explore destinations within India. This national rallying cry for domestic travel is expected to persist.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the tourism industry in the Maldives will address the challenges posed by the boycott and how India’s efforts to promote domestic tourism will play out in the long term.

