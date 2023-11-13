Anticipated Downpour Predicted for New Hampshire as Cold Front Approaches and Remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe Linger

Friday’s weather in New Hampshire will mark the transition from summer-like conditions to a significantly rainy Saturday followed by a cooler period. The skies are expected to be cloudy on Friday, with temperatures hovering in the 60s and low 70s. Later in the day, there may be scattered showers and drizzle.

An approaching cold front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe, which is passing offshore, will converge to bring about a soaking rainfall on Saturday. The rain may intensify at times, leading to the possibility of receiving 1-2 inches of precipitation in certain parts of the state by Saturday night. Although the risk is minimal, there is a concern for localized flooding in certain areas, particularly in the northern regions.

Drivers should anticipate ponding on roads and reduced visibility, as there may be instances of heavy downpours. It is advisable to stay informed about any weather alerts and bulletins issued by the National Weather Service.

The showers are expected to taper off during Sunday morning in the southern areas, but some areas in the north may experience some lingering precipitation. Sunday will be breezy, and temperatures will only reach the 50s to near 60. As the next week begins, temperatures will continue to drop, with highs in the 50s, aligning with the seasonal coolness.

