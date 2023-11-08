Chinese Short-Term Migration to Australia Skyrockets, Fueled by Economic Opportunities

China’s short-term migration to Australia is set to surpass pre-Covid levels in 2019, thanks to strengthened economic relations, a surge in white-collar job opportunities, and a thriving real estate market, according to government data and experts. Statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal that the number of Chinese nationals residing in Australia temporarily has reached 276,330 as of August this year, surpassing the total of 315,150 in 2019. This rise in migration numbers exceeds the levels seen during the pandemic years, when immigration was significantly impacted.

The driving force behind this trend is the improved economic ties between China and Australia. As trade restrictions eased and high-level meetings were held, Chinese investors have flocked to Australia, attracted by its $1.7 trillion economy. Stuart Orr, head of the business school at the Melbourne Institute of Technology, explains that Chinese businesspeople in Australia are leveraging their networks in China to make investments in real estate and renewable energy. These opportunities have drawn the interest of Chinese investors who see the potential for growth and returns.

Australia’s appeal as a prime destination for Chinese property buyers is further evident in data compiled by real estate tech firm Juwai IQI, which shows that China’s interest in Australian properties has surpassed its interest in Thailand. Inquiries from China about Australian properties are projected to be 76% higher in the third quarter of this year than in the second quarter, indicating a strong demand. Approved property investments in Australia reached a total of US$6.3 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to government data.

The rise in Chinese migration to Australia is not solely driven by investors. Students who were eager to complete their studies in person after the pandemic, as well as individuals seeking white-collar job opportunities, have also contributed to the surge. Lesley Kang, a doctoral student from China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, plans to complete her studies in Australia due to the country’s safety, consumer prices, and favorable climate. She is considering staying in Australia for work, recognizing the opportunities available.

However, this increased migration from China also highlights a challenge for Australia. Kirsten Martinus, a graduate research coordinator at the University of Western Australia, notes that the country faces a shortage of skilled professionals needed to fill a significant number of job vacancies. This shortage is partly due to immigration rules and shortcomings in the country’s education system. As Australia continues to attract Chinese migrants, addressing this labor shortage will be essential for sustainable economic growth.