Paris Fashion Week Plagued by Unwanted Guests: Bedbugs

Paris Fashion Week is not only known for its glamorous runway shows and A-list attendees but also for a recent unwelcome intrusion—bedbugs. The city of Paris is currently grappling with a bedbug infestation, with reports of the tiny pests being found in metro seats, hotels, and even at Charles de Gaulle airport. As the fashion capital of the world, this outbreak poses a significant concern for the industry’s professionals and guests.

Fashion journalist Louis Pisano, who attended shows during Paris Fashion Week, shared the precautions industry insiders are taking. Steaming clothes, thoroughly inspecting garments, and freezing potentially infested items have become routine practices for those looking to avoid bringing bedbugs home. Additionally, some individuals have resorted to using diatomaceous earth, a substance that aids in pest control, as a preventive measure. The stress and anxiety among fashion professionals are palpable, given the nature of their work that involves frequent fabric exchanges.

Now that Paris Fashion Week is coming to an end, there is a growing fear that attendees may unknowingly transport bedbugs back to their own cities. This concern has particularly resonated with those from the United States. On social media, individuals have been expressing their worries about the possible spread of bedbugs from Paris to American cities like New York and Los Angeles.

To combat this issue, people have taken to sharing advice and cautionary tales on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Suggestions include washing clothes on hot, using dryers, sending items to the dry cleaner, leaving suitcases outdoors, and applying Vaseline to bed frame legs. However, some individuals believe there is little to be done in preventing bedbug infestations, highlighting the lack of concern from others.

Fashion writer Megan O’Sullivan, who is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, admits that she hadn’t fully grasped the severity of the bedbug situation until recently. As she prepares to return home, she hopes for a bedbug-free journey.

Despite efforts to control and mitigate the bedbug infestation, it remains a cause for concern in the fashion industry. Paris Fashion Week attendees must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid unintentionally inviting these unwanted guests into their homes after the event.