Snake Season Arrives Early as Rising Temperatures Impact Australia and the UK

Warming global temperatures have far-reaching effects, and one unexpected consequence is the early arrival of snake season. Australia, renowned for its diverse snake population, is experiencing an unusually warm winter, causing the Australian Reptile Park to issue an “urgent warning” for heightened snake activity. As temperatures rise and precipitation increases during winter, it creates an ideal habitat for venomous snakes.

Typically, snakes enter a dormant state known as “brumation” during winter, where they become less active and seek shelter until temperatures begin to rise. Ordinarily, this period extends until September. However, the heatwave has enticed snakes to emerge earlier than anticipated, leading to a significant rise in snake-related callouts – an unusual occurrence during this time of year.

Billy Collett, operations manager at the Australian Reptile Park, emphasizes that snakes do not purposefully harm people and most snake bites occur when individuals attempt to catch or kill the snake. By refraining from such actions, the chances of an encounter turning dangerous significantly decrease. Nevertheless, Collett urges people to familiarize themselves with appropriate actions in the event of a snake bite, as they can be fatal within 30 minutes. These measures include keeping bite victims calm, removing jewelry and watches, and bandaging the entire limb rather than just the bite area. Additionally, it is advisable to maintain clear backyards, free from stacks of firewood and other materials that can create ideal hiding spots for snakes.

Australia’s warming winters are a consequence of the ongoing global reliance on planet-warming fossil fuels. The country recently experienced the fourth warmest July on record for New South Wales, with temperatures nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius above the average for this time of year. Similarly, in the UK, rising temperatures are impacting the country’s snake population, primarily pet snakes. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) notes an increase in pet snakes escaping from their enclosures due to the effects of climate change.

