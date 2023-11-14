Article Title: Humanitarian Crisis in the Arizona Desert: Migrants Risk It All for a Chance at Asylum

Amidst the scorching heat and treacherous terrain of the remote Arizona desert, a dramatic increase in migrant activity has created a humanitarian crisis. Migrants, including young men from Senegal, families from India, and individuals from various countries such as Pakistan, China, and Mauritania, are braving the dangerous journey to reach the U.S-Mexico border.

The Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol, responsible for overseeing this area, has declared a state of emergency. With temperatures soaring to an unbearable 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.7 degrees Celsius), it has become a race against time to provide assistance and support to those making the grueling trek.

Rising numbers of migrants from Ecuador, Bangladesh, Egypt, and other countries, in addition to traditional border crossers from Mexico and Central America, have overwhelmed the Border Patrol. They are calling upon partner agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration, to assist in efficiently processing and accommodating the influx of migrants.

The challenges faced by migrants in this region are unprecedented. Open storm gates in the border wall, caused by the monsoon season’s heavy rains, have provided an entry point for migrants. However, even when the gates are closed, determined individuals find ways to enter, often by breaking locks or slipping through gaps in the wall.

The Ajo Station, located near the national monument and surrounded by harsh desert landscapes, has become the epicenter of migrant encounters. Border Patrol agents here have witnessed large groups of migrants, with one incident involving 533 people from 17 different countries. The Ajo Station is now the busiest area within the Tucson Sector, with a significant increase in arrests.

While the Biden administration credits its carrot-and-stick approach, which aims to provide legal pathways and penalize illegal entry, the recent surge in migrant arrivals highlights the urgent need for comprehensive immigration reform. Many migrants in this area are seeking asylum, an uncertain prospect due to recent restrictions.

Rescue operations by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have intensified in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis. The CBP has reported a significant rise in rescues by air and land along the border, surpassing previous years’ figures. This includes the daring rescue of a 15-year-old Guatemalan boy from a remote mountain.

Not only are Border Patrol agents and law enforcement agencies grappling with this influx, but humanitarian groups are also facing unprecedented challenges. Organizations such as Samaritanos Sin Fronteras, or Samaritans Without Borders, are on the front lines, providing aid and support to migrants in need.

Tom Wingo, a retired schoolteacher working with Samaritans Without Borders, witnesses firsthand the struggles faced by migrants as they embark on their perilous journey. He distributes water, snacks, and other essential supplies to those he encounters in the desert, emphasizing the lack of awareness among many migrants about the dangers they are about to confront.

As this humanitarian crisis unfolds, it is evident that urgent action is needed to address the root causes of migration and provide a fair and efficient system for processing asylum claims. The unforgiving Arizona desert continues to be a battleground where individuals risk everything for a chance at a better life.

