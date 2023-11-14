Smog Engulfs New Delhi on Diwali as Firecracker Ban is Defied

In a display of defiance against a ban on firecrackers during the Diwali festival, residents of New Delhi lit up the sky with colorful explosions, causing a toxic haze to envelop the city. Despite ongoing concerns about heavy pollution in the Indian capital, the tradition of lighting firecrackers to celebrate the annual Hindu festival of light proved too strong for many.

The night of Diwali is typically filled with smoke plumes as fireworks fill the air, creating a spectacle for all to enjoy. However, these celebrations contribute to the already alarming levels of pollution in the city. Despite the efforts of government authorities and the occasional intervention of India’s Supreme Court, enforcing bans on firecrackers has proven to be a significant challenge.

According to data from the federal pollution control board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi averaged at 219 across all 40 monitoring stations, indicating “poor” air conditions that can have harmful effects on most individuals with prolonged exposure. The concentration of “PM2.5” poisonous particulate matter in the air was recorded to be around 100 micrograms per cubic meter, which is 20 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum.

While New Delhi is notorious for its high levels of air pollution, it is not alone in facing this pressing issue. IQAir, a Swiss group, found that India’s eastern city of Kolkata had the worst air pollution globally, with Delhi ranking fifth. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for measures to address air pollution and its effects on public health.

Medical professionals are concerned about the consequences of the firecracker-laden festivities. The smoke from the fireworks is expected to linger in the air, exacerbating the already poor air quality. This can lead to various health issues, including itchy eyes and throat irritation. Desh Deepak, a senior consultant at Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, expressed his distress over the current situation, remarking on society’s failure to value clean air.

The firecracker bans enacted during Diwali have faced resistance from some members of the Hindu community, who interpret these restrictions as interference with their religious celebrations. This tension between religious freedom and environmental concerns underscores the complexity of finding a balanced solution to the issue.

Efforts to alleviate air pollution in New Delhi had shown promise just before the weekend when a spell of rain provided temporary relief. The AQI dropped below 160 for the first time in a while, having hovered around levels of 400-500 in the preceding week. However, the effects of the firecracker celebrations are likely to undo this progress, leaving the city grappling with the consequences once again.

The situation in New Delhi serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive action to combat air pollution. It requires collective responsibility, innovative solutions, and a greater understanding of the importance of clean air for the well-being of all. Only through concerted efforts can India’s capital, and other heavily polluted cities around the world, breathe easier and offer a healthier environment for its residents.

FAQs

1. What is Diwali?

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor in India and other parts of the world. It signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival involves lighting oil lamps, bursting firecrackers, sharing sweets, and engaging in various religious rituals.

2. What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool used to measure and report the quality of air in a particular location. It takes into account various pollutants, such as particulate matter, ozone, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide, and assigns a corresponding value on a scale ranging from 0 to 500. Higher values indicate poorer air quality, posing greater risks to human health.

3. What is “PM2.5”?

“PM2.5” refers to particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter. These tiny particles can be found in the air and are a significant component of air pollution. Due to their small size, PM2.5 particles can enter deep into the respiratory system when inhaled and cause adverse health effects.

