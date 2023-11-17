Smoking Age Should Gradually Rise to Eliminate Tobacco Sales, Urges Prime Minister

In a bold move to combat the leading cause of preventable illness, the Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak, has called for a gradual increase in the age at which people can purchase cigarettes and tobacco. Under this proposal, the legal age of sale would rise by one year every year, ultimately resulting in a total ban on tobacco sales.

This idea was initially put forward as a recommendation by a government-commissioned review in 2022 and has now gained significant support from the Prime Minister. Citing the devastating health effects of smoking, including increased risks of strokes, heart disease, dementia, stillbirth, and cancer-related deaths, Sunak emphasized the urgency of taking action.

“It is crucial to highlight that there is no safe level of smoking,” the Prime Minister remarked. This move comes at a time when smoking rates have been steadily declining since the 1970s, yet there are still millions of smokers in England alone. The Office for National Statistics reports that one in nine individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 currently smoke.

Sunak firmly believes that preventing teenagers from taking up smoking is crucial for safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations. He stressed that the majority of smokers start before the age of 20, and while many attempt to quit later in life, addiction poses a significant challenge.

To achieve the government’s vision of England becoming smokefree by 2030, defined as fewer than 5% of the population smoking, the Prime Minister plans to hold a free vote in parliament on this issue. Importantly, this vote will not be influenced by any government whip, allowing MPs to vote according to their conscience.

The proposal to gradually raise the smoking age aligns with measures previously introduced in New Zealand, where tobacco purchases have been prohibited for individuals born after 2008. Sunak also expressed the government’s willingness to consider further measures, such as restrictions on disposable vapes and potential bans on their sale, flavorings, and packaging, in response to the rising rates of youth vaping.

Leading health organizations, including Cancer Research UK and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), have welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement. They view these proposed measures as critical steps towards reducing smoking rates and protecting public health. Cancer Research UK’s Michelle Mitchell highlighted the importance of prioritizing citizen health over tobacco industry interests, while Deborah Arnott from ASH called the announcement an “unprecedented” set of measures that will speed up the day when smoking becomes obsolete.

