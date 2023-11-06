North Korea and Russia Forge Strategic Relationship Amid International Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed their commitment to developing a long-standing strategic relationship between their countries. The exchange of letters between the two leaders occurred on the 78th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan’s colonial rule.

Kim emphasized that the friendship between North Korea and Russia, which was established during World War II, is now “fully demonstrating their invincibility and might in the struggle to smash the imperialists’ arbitrary practices and hegemony.” He expressed his belief that this friendship and solidarity will continue to evolve into a strategic relationship that aligns with the demands of the new era.

While the United States has accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine, both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied these claims. Despite the allegations and international tensions, Russia and North Korea have grown closer, with Moscow deploying troops to Ukraine and engaging in large-scale hostilities.

The United States remains deeply concerned about North Korea’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. The US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, emphasized that any form of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would violate several UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message to Kim, Putin expressed his commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and cooperation in all fields. He stressed the importance of the well-being, stability, and security of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia as a whole.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Kim Son Gyong, criticized the United States for calling a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea’s human rights situation. The minister argued that the meeting exposed the “ugly hostile face” of the US and highlighted the dysfunction and abuse of power within the council under American authority.

As tensions continue to simmer on the international stage, the leaders of South Korea, the US, and Japan are preparing to discuss security cooperation, including issues related to North Korea and Ukraine, at an upcoming trilateral summit. The outcome of this summit could shape the future dynamics in the region, particularly in relation to North Korea’s strategic relationships.