The Rise of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) in Naval Warfare

Unmanned surface vessels (USVs) have emerged as a formidable threat in modern naval conflicts, as demonstrated by recent attacks on Russian ships by Ukrainian naval drones. These attacks target the “weakest links” of Russian supply lanes, highlighting the increasing importance of USVs in contemporary naval warfare.

In these recent incidents, the Russian Merchant Tanker Sig and the MV Sparta IV were targeted and rendered inoperable by suicide naval drones. The MT Sig and MV Sparta IV, despite flying civilian flags, have been consistently involved in transporting fuel and military resources between Russia and Syria. The restrictions on Russian military ships’ traversing the Bosphorus since February 28, 2022, have led to a reliance on civilian vessels for sustaining Russian operations in Syria and the broader Mediterranean region.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Ropucha-class landing ship, caused substantial damage. The ship had been regularly assigned to transport military and civilian cargo between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, particularly during disruptions to the Kerch Strait Bridge.

These attacks underscore the growing prominence of USV operations in modern naval warfare, showcasing the paradigm shift towards integrating advanced autonomous technologies into the maritime domain. Ukraine’s strategy of using “kamikaze” USVs, equipped with explosive payloads, aims to incapacitate Russian vessels. These USVs are remotely operated through a satellite link, enabling navigation over considerable distances and precise targeting.

While the outcomes of these attacks have been difficult to corroborate, they have had profound impacts. For example, an attack on Russian warships in the port of Sevastopol prompted Moscow to enhance defensive capabilities and deter warships from leaving the protective umbrella provided by the port’s defenses. These USVs have effectively curtailed the maneuverability of the Russian Navy, as acknowledged by Ukrainian officials and defense analysts.

Detection of USVs poses a significant challenge due to their small size, low signature, and mode of operation. Defense analysts recommend employing a multilayered defensive approach, combining various technologies and tactics to detect, track, and target USVs. These may include armed helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems, directed energy systems, and even passive defenses like floating booms.

On the Ukrainian side, the military is actively developing a fleet of 100 naval drones to safeguard their waters. These drones are versatile, with an operational range of 800 kilometers, speeds of 80 kilometers per hour, and the ability to carry up to 200 kilograms of explosives. They serve multiple functions, including maritime reconnaissance and surveillance, escort services, artillery targeting support, and counteracting amphibious operations.

The rise of USVs in naval warfare presents new challenges and opportunities for both offensive and defensive strategies. As technology continues to advance, autonomous systems will likely play an increasingly significant role in shaping the outcomes of future maritime conflicts. The ability to adapt and effectively counter these emerging threats will be crucial for naval forces worldwide.

(Source: [defenseone.com](https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2023/08/small-swift-stealthy-ukraines-low-observable-sea-drones-big-threat-weakest-links-russian-supply-lanes/186609/))