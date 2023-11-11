India’s G20 Summit: A New Era of Global Collaboration

India is all set to host the much-anticipated G20 summit, signaling its arrival on the global stage. The country has spared no expense in making the event a grand success, with a reported budget exceeding $100 million. The streets are adorned with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the official G20 logo, symbolizing India’s ambition to be recognized as a global leader.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, there is a less-seen side to India’s preparations. In an effort to present a picture-perfect image, temporary walls have been erected to hide slums and beggars have been mysteriously relocated. While India wants to showcase its progress and development, it also faces the challenge of addressing pressing issues like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine without derailing its ambitions.

India, as the current president of the G20, aims to bring the concerns of developing countries to the forefront. Issues such as climate change, increasing debt burdens, digital transformation, rising inflation, and food and energy security are high on the agenda. The country wants to bridge the gap between the developed and developing world and show that it can lead global efforts for a more equitable distribution of power.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for a more inclusive global order. While Western countries focused on their own interests, India extended support to countries in Africa, South Asia, and even China. The G20 summit provides an opportunity for India to send a message to the international community that the concerns of the Global South cannot be ignored.

However, India’s role as a potential bridge between the developed and developing world comes with its own challenges. Geopolitically, the country finds itself in a delicate position, and delivering tangible results domestically is paramount. Prime Minister Modi, who has positioned himself as a global statesman, seeks to strengthen India’s international stature ahead of next year’s general election.

Foreign policy has traditionally played a limited role in Indian electoral politics, but under Modi, there has been a shift. Indians are increasingly concerned about their global image. A successful summit could further enhance Modi’s reputation as a leader who can deliver on the world stage. Even if the summit is marred by discussions on Ukraine, it will still be seen as a significant milestone for India’s international standing.

As India gears up for the G20 summit, there are notable challenges to address at home. Job creation and human rights concerns remain at the forefront. The government faces the task of fulfilling the aspirations of millions of people while ensuring that progress is inclusive and sustainable.

The G20 summit in India signifies a new era of global collaboration and India’s emergence as a key player in shaping the international agenda. At a time of rising inequality and shifting power dynamics, India aims to be a voice for the Global South and a catalyst for positive change.