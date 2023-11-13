Slovenia’s Response to Security Concerns: Temporary Border Checks with Hungary and Croatia

Slovenia has recently implemented temporary border checks with its neighboring countries, Hungary and Croatia. The decision comes as a direct response to the upsurge of violence in the Middle East, which has led to increasing security concerns in Europe. The Slovenian government has announced that these border checks will be in effect for a minimum of 10 days, joining other European nations that have also introduced similar measures.

The decision to implement these checks was prompted by Italy, who suspended an open-border agreement with Slovenia due to security concerns related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. In light of recent attacks across Europe, including a firebomb assault on a synagogue in Berlin and separate killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamic extremists, European Union interior ministers have been discussing how to manage the impact of the war within the 27-nation bloc.

The issue of internal border checks, which presents a challenge for the Schengen area, has been raised by EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. While acknowledging the need for security measures, Johansson emphasized that internal border controls can impede free movement and should be avoided. The Schengen area allows member countries to reintroduce temporary border controls in the face of serious threats to public policy or internal security.

Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, and Hungary are all part of the Schengen area, which is known as the world’s largest free travel zone. In response to the new border checks, Hungary’s foreign minister attributes Slovenia’s decision to EU immigration policies that, in his view, endanger not only the physical security but also the economic prosperity of European countries. He remarks that the implementation of border controls hampers trade and cross-border operations of businesses, potentially leading to a divided Europe if migration policies remain unchanged.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković of Croatia expresses hope that the decision to implement border checks will be temporary, explaining that such measures are a result of increased migration movement and the perceived threat of terrorism. He emphasizes the need for these measures to remain exceptions rather than becoming a new norm.

Italy’s right-wing government reveals that approximately 16,000 people have entered the country illegally from Slovenia this year, adding to the urgency of ensuring border security within the Schengen area. Other countries, including Denmark and Sweden, have also introduced border checks, while France intends to maintain such measures until at least May 2024.

