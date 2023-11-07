Slovenia Implements Temporary Border Controls for Increased Security

Slovenia has recently taken measures to enhance its security by deploying police officers at border crossings with Croatia and Hungary. The move comes in response to potential security threats that the country faces, including concerns over the infiltration of terrorist and extremist groups from conflict zones into Europe. These temporary border controls, in effect until October 30th, follow Italy’s decision to introduce similar measures on its border with Slovenia to ensure homeland security.

Slovenian news agency STA reported that police have been stationed at 14 out of the total 32 border crossings with Croatia and Hungary, with the remaining crossings not having a permanent police presence. As a result of these increased security measures, travelers experienced lengthy queues as their documents were thoroughly checked at the Obrezje crossing on the Croatian border. This particular crossing had not witnessed such security checks since Croatia became part of the control-free Schengen Area earlier this year.

One traveler, Katica Fjacko, expressed her concern over the newly implemented security measures, stating that the situation had created chaos and anxiety among people. She had personally adjusted her travel plans to account for the increased waiting time at the border. Reportedly, many other travelers share her sentiment.

The Slovenian government took this step as a precautionary measure to address the rising threats posed by various terrorist and extremist movements and groups. Additionally, it also highlighted the increase in organized crime in the western Balkans as another underlying factor for the temporary border controls.

By reinforcing border security, Slovenia aims to protect its citizens and prevent potential security risks. These temporary measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders and ensuring the safety of individuals within its boundaries.